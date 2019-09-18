Direct link to download TN TRB Hall Ticket 2019: Important update and notice

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Sep 18: The TN TRB Hall Ticket 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The hall ticket has been released for the recruitment notification released on June 12, 2019. The Board will conduct the PG Assistants/Physical Education Directors Grade-I computer based exam from September 27 to 29 2019 in the forenoon and afternoon sessions.

The TRB said, "it is informed to all applicants that the decision of the Board, to issue Admit Card to eligible applicants is purely provisional and does not confer any acceptance of their claim, made in the application. The Board reserves its right to reject the candidature at any stage of the recruitment."

"The candidates are instructed in their own interest to check the revised examinations schedule and the venue to avoid any last minute disappointment / in convenience.

Ineligible candidates i.e those who have had Bachelor and Master degrees in different subject or whose equivalent qualifications as per extant Government Orders are not treated on par or those who have entered ineligible qualifications in the "Others" category in the online application. The Board reserves the right to postpone/Re-sehedule/ cancel the examination," the Board has also said. The results are available on trb.tn.nic.in.

Direct link to download TN TRB Hall Ticket 2019: https://trbpgtped.onlineregistrationform.org/TRBPGCT /LoginAction_input.action