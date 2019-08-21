Direct link to check TNTET Paper 1 result 2019: Individual scorecard date announced

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Aug 21: The TNTET Paper 1 result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The board said that the individual score cards would be released on August 22 2019. The TN TRB had conducted the exam on June 8 2019 and a total of 1,62,314 candidates appeared for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test.

It may be recalled that the tentative answer keys were published on July 9 2019, following which candidates were allowed to raise objections until July 15 2019. The results are available on trb.tn.nic.in.

Direct link to check TNTET Paper 1 result 2019: http://trb.tn.nic.in/TET_2019/p1result/ResultPaperI.pdf