Direct link to check BDU Result 2019

Chennai

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Chennai, June 29: The BDU Result 2019 has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

The results for the Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) were released by the Bhartidasan University. BDU results for B.Sc. (1991-2004 Batches) and B.Sc. (2005-2018 Batches) have been released today. BDU had released Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) results for 2001 and 2008 batches on June 26, an official notification said. The results are available on http://www.bdu.ac.in/examinations/results/regular/ug.

How to check BDU result 2019:

Go to http://www.bdu.ac.in/examinations/results/regular/ug/

Enter registration number

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout