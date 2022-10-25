Did Modi Cheat “Thevar” community

Tamil Nadu: Oct 30th is a big day for Thevar community as they are going to celebrate "Thevar Jayanthi Guru Pooja" on Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar's Birthday. For the last two days the news has been going viral in Mainstream media and social media stating that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Pasumpon on this special occasion. Following, BJP State President Annamalai addressed this, says the visit of PM Modi has not been confirmed. This remark kept BJP under severe criticism.

On Oct 30th Thevar Jayanthi Guru Pooja will be celebrated at Pasumpon the birthplace of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar. It is said that PM Modi has been invited to attend the function on behalf of BJP, accepting the Invite PM Modi will be visiting Tamil Nadu. The highlight was that some media outlets reported that the PM office officials themselves had said that after the Prime Minister's agenda is finalized The announcement will be made. Political Critic Raveendran Duraisamy, a supporter has said in his interviews for YouTube channels that Modi is adopting the style of former Chief Minister Jayalalitha to harvest the vote bank of Thevar community. He also said if Modi is visiting Thevar Jayanthi he will also be invited by Devendra kula Vellalar's community for 'Immanuel Sekaran Guru Pooja' which will be held on Nov 11. He also said, Modi is having special interest in participating in Thevar Jayanthi with respect to Muthuramalinga Thevar.

Similarly, Sriram Seshadri, who is seen as a right-wing supporter, said an announcement has been made that the Prime Minister will be coming for the Jayanti celebrations. And the invitation has been given by the BJP. However, with the official announcement yet to be released, I wish the Prime Minister should visit Thevar Jayanthi," he said.

Meanwhile, the news has been debated in social media and in Mainstream media in different angles and fronts. Along with this the news about the Madurai Airport naming after Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar will be inaugurated by PM Modi has also been spreading wide. There was silence from Tamil Nadu BJP leaders when asked about this initially which led the situation worse.

Meeting the press, Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai confirmed that there is no official statement released from PM Modi's office about his visit hence, the visit has not been confirmed. Presenting Annamalai's explanation, on social media Netizens have been strongly criticizing it.

Following this, DMK supporter Madurai Bala has released a few videos "Neenga Ena Elaam Soneenga" "What all did you say" with a series of questions for the BJP leader.

In that he says, BJP started to set up a narrative that if PM Modi visits Tamil Nadu for Thevar Jayanthi, the fame of Muthuramalinga Thevar will reach throughout India. Savarkar and Thevar were friends and Muthuramalinga Thevar invited Savarkar many times to visit Tamil Nadu.

BJP should understand one thing, you cannot compare a boot licking person with a man of bravery. Muthuramalinga Thevar was a brave personality who fought against the British along with Nethaji Subhash Chandra Bose, meanwhile Savarkar was writing apology letters to the British. He said.

He also said few important notes, mentioning that Muthuramalinga Thevar used to visit the Mutt and used the ashes offered by them to apply on forehead till his death. The Sarvaguru (Athinam) named him the title 'Sanmarga Chandamaruthan' which is not Hinduism but this is the following of 'Arulperunjothi came from Vallalar'

BJP cannot confine Muturamalinga Thevar to the bubble of caste. Let's not forget that he was the Tamil Nadu party president of 'All India Forward Bloc Party' which was led by Nethji Subhash Chandra Bose. Does BJP know the ideology of the party? The forward Bloc ideology was the collaboration of Socialist and Marxist. How can they mark a leader from such an ideology as a caste idol? BJP as always speaks without any knowledge about the history.

DMK leaders like AnnaDurai and M.Karunanithi always had great respect for Muthuramalinga Thevar, on 27 sept 1957, returning after his speech from Madurai Thamukam Ground, he was arrested at Goripalayam by Congress Govt, on the same place in 1974 Kalaignar Karunanithi installed the statue of Thevar. Subsequently, he also built a memorial for Thevar and his birthplace Pasumpon along with this he established an educational institute in the name of Muthuramalinga Thevar. When Muthuramalinga Thevar died, Anna visited and paid his last respect.

We already have witnessed how BJP acts, they killed Gandhi brutally but now visits Gandhi's statue every year to pay respect. Likewise, Narendra Modi have demolished the dream of Education and Employment of Mukkulathor sub-community (A part of Thevar community) with the law but now trying to act genuine by visiting Thevar statue. This time the true face of BJP and Narendra Modi is transparent, and the drama will not succeed. He said.

With this controversy, advocate Pasumpon Pandian said in an interview that the BJP and R.S.S have only one agenda, that the innocent public should always be in tension and there should not be peace in the country. We are not surprised because that's the agenda of any Fascist government or organization. For 100 years they have been stimulating communal riots in the name of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and demolished the Babri masjid, now they are trying to set a target to demolish Taj Mahal. Their aim is to demolish every historic place in India and try to say they were the Godfathers of India.

BJP assumes dividing people in the name of caste and religion will uphold Hinduism which is wrong. Muthuramalinga Thevar never delivered a speech in any caste related conference, he was not a core religious Fanatic but a freedom fighter who has to be celebrated by every Indian.

There was a time when Muthuramalinga Thevar made scathing criticism about DMK leader Arignar Anna but when heard about the news of Muthuramalinga Thevar's demise Anna broke into tears and he was the first person to go and pay the last respect. At that time, we have never seen any RSS or jana Sangh members come forward to pay respect.

Adding to this he said, Many of us don't know which community installed a statue for Muthuramalinga Thevar, it was 'Pillaimaar' community who did it, what makes BJP think that the visit of Narendra Modi can uplift Thevar community? The first prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who was the PM of INDIA for 17years and considered to be one of the strongest PM in India. Muthuramalinga Thevar was the one who questioned Nehru in Parliament, and do we think PM Modi can add value to Muthuramalinga Thevar by his visit now?

I believe that this is a pure political game targeting the 2026 elections, Modi and BJP is trying to play their cheapest politics to harvest the 'Thevar Community Votes'. He said

News about Modi's Visit to Tamil Nadu have opened a huge discussion in social media, meanwhile the questions have been raised to BJP leaders. 'Did Modi cheat the BJP Tamil Nadu leaders as well'?

Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 18:08 [IST]