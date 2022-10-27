Chief Minister Stalin breaks the Unemployment theory in TN

15,691 companies; Jobs for 99,989 people

In the last 15 months of DMK government, 882 job fairs have been held in 65 top colleges across Tamil Nadu. Apart from this, 817 separate job fairs have also been conducted. As a further step, a massive private placement camp was organized recently by the Department of Labour Welfare and Development at New College, Royapettah, Chennai. On the occasion, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin attended the function and handed over 1 lakh jobs.

3,327 welfare announcements

The DMK government has so far announced 3,327 welfare schemes after coming to power. 78% of the announcements have been fully implemented which is that 2,607 announcements have been issued by the government. Out of these, 791 announcements have been passed and have come into effect.

Moreover, this month alone, Stalin has issued several orders for government service. Appointment orders have been issued on compassionate grounds to the next of 269 employees of the School Education Department who passed away during their period.

Appointment orders issued for 2,849 persons

Similarly, 2,849 candidates were selected for the posts of Post Graduate Teacher, Director of Physical Education and Computer Instructor through the Teachers Recruitment Board on behalf of the School Education Department. The Chief Minister himself gave orders to 10 persons as a preview of the programme held at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai.

Subsequently, 586 Seasonal List Clerks and Assistants and Seasonal Guards who were temporarily working in the Direct Paddy Procurement Centers in Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation have been regularized.

Further, the Chief Minister issued appointment orders on compassionate grounds to the descendants of 75 employees of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation who died during their service.

Increasing employment registrations

Next, the Chief Minister himself issued appointment orders to 11 out of the 1024 candidates selected by the Teachers Recruitment Board for the post of lecturers in government polytechnic colleges and special institutes.

On the other hand, the DMK government is equally keen on generating employment opportunities through private companies and issuing work orders for government-oriented jobs. The statistic reports are transparent to see the growth graph.

During the previous AIADMK regime, the number of people who had registered for government jobs was 63 lakhs. In the one-and-a-half years since the same DMK came to power, the number has gone up to 73 lakhs. Nearly 10 lakh people have come forward to register for work in this one-and-a-half year. This shows that there is a fascination among the youth towards government service.

We spoke to DMK's Manu Sundaram about this change in Tamil Nadu. "In the DMK's election manifesto itself, we had promised to create employment for 5 lakh people. Now, in one-and-a-half years, we have created nearly 1.5 lakh jobs, out of which one lakh have been provided with job orders.

75 per cent jobs for Tamils

Not just this, the target is to give priority to Tamils in jobs for 3-fourths of employment and 40 per cent preference for women in employment.

"In our election manifesto, we had said that a law will be enacted to provide 75 per cent of the jobs in industries in Tamil Nadu to Tamils. "3.5 lakh vacant posts in government departments and educational institutions will be filled up.

On the one hand, employment needs to be increased. On the other hand, we need to attract more foreign investment. The chief minister is doing both things perfectly. This is what Chief Minister Stalin refers to as the 'Dravidian model of government'.

When Stalin took over as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the financial resources of the state were not good. Only if it is fixed first can employment be created. Stalin has handled both these challenges very efficiently and has given orders for one lakh jobs.

Moreover, during the previous regime, many companies had migrated from Tamil Nadu to neighboring states. There is no solid rule here. After Jayalalithaa's death, there was a flutter. There were also problems for the companies that were operating earlier.

HCL in a new leap

As such, the financial position of the state was in great difficulty. It is only by removing those shortcomings that the DMK government has progressed to this extent. If that's the case, it's a good improvement," he says. As he points out, Chief Minister Stalin has been working on getting many companies to invest in Tamil Nadu. That's why he travelled to Dubai.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, president of HCH, and Shikhar Malhotra, president of Shiv Nadar Foundation, recently met Stalin. Chief Minister M K Stalin himself said in a tweet that they had spoken about the integrated development projects to be implemented on behalf of HCL in Tamil Nadu. Thus, HCL is going to implement its new project in Tamil Nadu. The fact that a lot more jobs are to be created as a result is a reassuring message for all.

Tamil Nadu, led by M.K.Stalin is looking forward with more employment in upcoming days which will benefit many youngsters. The schemes look promising and can reduce the unemployment ratio of Tamil Nadu in high numbers. If this continues, Tamil Nadu could become the role model for India.