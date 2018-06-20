English

Chennai: BJP leader S Ve Shekher who shared offensive post about women journalists granted bail

    The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Chennai on Wednesday granted bail to BJP leader S Ve Shekher till July 18th in connection with the alleged derogatory remarks he made against women journalists on Facebook.

    BJP leader S Ve Shekher
    BJP leader S Ve Shekher

    An FIR was registered against Shekher by the cyber crime cell for alleged offences under various sections of the IPC, including insult intended to provoke breach of peace, gesture and words intended to insult the modesty of a woman and under provisions of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act.

    The Tamil Nadu Journalist and Protection Association had filed a police complaint after Shekher shared a Facebook post on April 19 titled, "Madurai University, Governor and the Virgin Cheeks of a Girl", from the account of a user named Thirumalai S, about Governor Banwarilal Purohit patting a journalist on her cheek during a press conference.

    "Recent complaints show that they [journalists] cannot become reporters or anchors without sleeping with big shots," the post read, according to NDTV.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 14:33 [IST]
