Chennai: 5 ball pythons seized from Bangkok passenger

    Chennai, Sep 06: The Air Intelligence officers in Chennai seized five ball pythons from a passenger who arrived from Bangkok on September 2 and arrested him for illegally carrying live reptiles, principal commissioner of customs K R Uday Bhaskar said on Monday.

    The male passenger from Dindigul district was intercepted by the Customs officials on Friday based on intelligence input, a PTI report said.

    Image Courtesy: @ChennaiCustoms

    On examination of his check-in luggage, the officials found the wildlife species.

    The ball pythons were seized under the Customs Act, 1962, read with Wildlife Protection Act 1972, an official release said.

    The wildlife species were deported back to Thailand on September 3 under the deportation order issued by Animal Quarantine, Chennai.

    The passenger was arrested and further investigation is under progress.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 6, 2022, 10:12 [IST]
