AIADMK demands arrest of those responsible for vandalising MGR's statue

    Chennai, Sep 27: The opposition AIADMK has demanded that the state government arrest the culprits responsible for vandalising the statue of party founder M G Ramachandran at Teynampet here, on Tuesday.

    Some unidentified miscreants had damaged the face of party founder's statue, AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami said. Condemning the incident, Palaniswami said in a tweet, "some anti social elements had vandalised the statue of 'revolutionary' leader MGR.

    I urge the government to immediately arrest those who want to tarnish our leader's reputation and are trying to disturb public peace and tranquility."

    Meanwhile, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, accompanied by his followers, visited Teynampet and demanded stringent action against the culprits who vandalised the statue.

    X