AIADMK demands arrest of those responsible for vandalising MGR's statue

Chennai

oi-PTI

Chennai, Sep 27: The opposition AIADMK has demanded that the state government arrest the culprits responsible for vandalising the statue of party founder M G Ramachandran at Teynampet here, on Tuesday.

Some unidentified miscreants had damaged the face of party founder's statue, AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami said. Condemning the incident, Palaniswami said in a tweet, "some anti social elements had vandalised the statue of 'revolutionary' leader MGR.

I urge the government to immediately arrest those who want to tarnish our leader's reputation and are trying to disturb public peace and tranquility."

அனைத்திந்திய அண்ணா திமுக-வின் நிறுவன தலைவர், தமிழக மக்கள் இதயங்களில் நீக்கமற நிறைந்திருக்கும் நீங்கா புகழ் கொண்டிருக்கும், சென்னை தேனாம்பேட்டையில் அமைந்துள்ள மக்களின் இதயக்கனி, புரட்சித்தலைவர் எம்.ஜி.ஆர் அவர்களின் திருவுருவச் சிலையை சமூக விரோதிகள் சிலர் சேதப்படுத்தியதை 1/2 — Edappadi K Palaniswami (@EPSTamilNadu) September 27, 2022

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, accompanied by his followers, visited Teynampet and demanded stringent action against the culprits who vandalised the statue.