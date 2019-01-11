TCL X10 wins 8K TV award at CES 2019

Bengaluru, January 11, 2019 : TCL, top three global television brand and leading consumer electronics company, has been honored with multiple awards at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 in Las Vegas. Notable accolades won by the company included "8K TV Gold Award of the Year" for its flagship TCL X10 QLED 8K TV and "2018-2019 Global CE Brands Top 50" by the International Data Group (IDG).

TCL also won "2018-2019 Global Smart Connected Device Top 15", "2018-2019 Global Smart Phone Brands Top 15", and "Global Security Smartphone Innovation Award of the Year" for its BlackBerry KEY2 by IDG, and "Top Increase in Market Share in North America" in the LCD TV category by the NPD Group.

"We are thrilled to receive these awards in recognition of our continuous efforts in driving brand innovation and offering consumers diversified, industry-leading smart products that inspire a creative life," said Shaoyong Zhang, General Manager of Product Center, TCL Electronics. "We are committed to making lives more intelligent with the goal of delivering an ultimate entertainment experience to our consumers."

These latest accolades follow a string of prestigious awards for TCL in 2018, in recognition of the company's ongoing technological innovation and cutting-edge products:

TCL QLED TV X8 awarded "Display Technology Gold Award" by IDG and German Industry and Commerce Ltd. (GIC/AHK)

TCL UHD Smart TV Cityline Series C76 (55DC760 Model) named the "Best Buy LCD TV 2018-2019" by European Imaging and Sound Association (EISA)

TCL X6 named a "CES 2018 Innovation Awards Honoree" by IDG

BlackBerry KEYone won "Global Business Security Mobile Phone of the Year" by IDG

The 75-inch TCL X10 QLED 8K TV features world-class picture quality and theater-level sound and supports various smart functions powered by Android TVTM with the Google Assistant built-in. It employs TCL's latest 8K resolution and Quantum Dot display technology and adopts Dolby Vision® imaging technology. It also features a premium soundbar from Onkyo and Dolby Atmos® audio technology, with a built-in intelligent system enabling users to easily find content via simple voice controls. Its integrated artificial intelligence (AI) soundbar allows the sound system to work independently when the TV is turned off. With its simple, elegant, and full-view design, viewers can enjoy an improved viewing experience with a wider screen.

At CES 2019, TCL also announced it has joined the 8K Association as a founding member and launched its new branded AI platform, TCL AI-IN.

Product specifications and sizes differ in different regions. Product availability varies according to local launch plans.

Google and Android TV are trademarks of Google LLC.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc.