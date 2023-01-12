Yediyurappa to skip PM Modi's event in Karnataka's Hubbali: Here's why

Karnataka Elections: How BJP is trying to woo the Vokkaligas

Bengaluru

oi-Deepika S

Hubbali, Jan 12: Karnataka BJP strongman BS Yediyurappa will skip Prime Minister Narendra Modi's National Youth Festival event in Hubbali on Thursday. The former chief minister wasn't invited by the BJP since it was a government event.

The 26th edition of the National Youth Festival, which will be held till January 16 at Hubballi-Dharwad, is being organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the Government of Karnataka.

The festival is held every year to provide exposure to talented youth at the national level, along with galvanising them towards nation building.

It brings diverse cultures from all parts of the country on a common platform and unites the participants in the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', they said, adding that the theme of this year's festival is 'Viksit Yuva - Viksit Bharat'.

More than 30,000 youth are expected to attend the inaugural function where the Prime Minister will share his vision with them.

During the five-day event, over 7,500 youth delegates from all over India get together to engage in different learning activities.

According to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, activities in the festival will include- discussions on relevant themes like student-centric governance and Digital India, adventure sports activities, exhibitions of traditional sports, competitive cultural events where troupes from different states participate.

Also, there are non-competitive events like social development fair 'Yuva Kriti', 'Adventure Festival', 'Suvichar', and 'Young artists camp' among others.

On January 15, a 'YOGATHON' is planned between 6 am to 8 am by mobilising five lakh people from across 31 districts of Karnataka.

There will be a 'Youth Summit' which will include two-way discussions on the themes like future of work, industry, innovation and 21st Century skills, climate change and disaster risk reduction, peace building and reconciliation, shared future-youth in democracy and governance.

Story first published: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 16:26 [IST]