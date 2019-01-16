  • search
    Women Child Development: 317 posts for Anganwadi worker/helper

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Jan 16: Women Child Development (WCD) has invited application from eligible candidates for 317 Helper Posts. The candidates who are looking for Anganwadi Workers and Anganwadi Helpers post can apply from 01.01.2019 and before 30.01.2019.

    Education Qualification:
    Applications who have completed 4th, 8th, 10th or equivalent from a recognized Institute.

    Age Limit:
    Minimum Age: 18 Years
    Maximum Age: 35 Years

    Job Location: Karnataka

    Selection Process: Selection will be based on the written exam and interview.

    Click here to apply

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 0:18 [IST]
