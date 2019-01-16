Women Child Development: 317 posts for Anganwadi worker/helper

Bengaluru

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Jan 16: Women Child Development (WCD) has invited application from eligible candidates for 317 Helper Posts. The candidates who are looking for Anganwadi Workers and Anganwadi Helpers post can apply from 01.01.2019 and before 30.01.2019.

Education Qualification:

Applications who have completed 4th, 8th, 10th or equivalent from a recognized Institute.

Also read: UPSC recruitment 2019: Official notification for forthcoming exams

Age Limit:

Minimum Age: 18 Years

Maximum Age: 35 Years

Job Location: Karnataka

Selection Process: Selection will be based on the written exam and interview.

Click here to apply