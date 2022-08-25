Watch: Sardar telling the differences between Kannada spoken in Bengaluru, North Karnataka is hilarious

Govt will not file appeal against abolition of ACB: Karnataka CM

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Aug 25: A hilarious video on the differences between the Kannada spoken in Bengaluru and North Karnataka posted by Haarnit Kaur Keer has left netizens amused.

His Instagram page called Singhavaru has a bio that reads, " you can get the Sardar out of Bengaluru, but you can't get Bengaluru out of the Sardar. Keer currently stay in Great Britain.

In the video he goes over a few words that are spoken entirely differently in the two regions of the state.

While Bengaluru Kannada has a sophisticated tone, North Karnataka's Kannada has prominent linguistic features which take influence from various other dialects including, Tulu, Konkani, Rajasthani language Lambadi, Marathi and Telugu which are neighbouring states.

'Entu Mukkhalu' is what Bengalureans would say to denote the time 8.45. However North Kannadigas would say ''Poune Ombathu', taking influence from Hindi. The video was posted by the Twitter page Belgavi.

Story first published: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 10:19 [IST]