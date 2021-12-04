Veteran Kannada actor Shivaram passes away

46 year old doctor from Bengaluru with Omicron variant had no travel history, 5 contacts test Covid positive

Bengaluru, Dec 04: Veteran Kannada actor S Shivaram, who acted in movies for sixty glorious years, died at a private hospital here on Saturday.He was 83.

"My father Shivaram is no more with us. Doctors at Prashant Hospital had done their best to help him recover but unfortunately destiny had its plan. We have to accept it," his son S Lakshmish said.

Born on January 28, 1938 in a Tamil Brahmin family, Shivaram, popularly known as Shivaramanna, had been a versatile actor who played various roles ranging from hero to supporting character in over 60 movies, besides directing and producing films.

His popular films are Dudde Doddappa (1966), Namma Makkalu (1969), Naa Mechida Huduga (1972), Upasane (1974), Devara Gudi (1975), Bara (1980), Geetha (1981), Tony (1982), Hosa Belaku (1982), Eradu Nakshatragalu (1983), Shivam (2015) and ..Re (2016). He previously appeared in the 2017 film Once More Kaurava.

Shivaram along with his sibling S Ramanathan produced some hit movies such as 'Gejje Pooje' and 'Upasane'. Shivaram was active in the field and recently did the movie 'Snehitha'.

The senior actor had also directed the 1972 film Hrudaya Sangama that starred Rajkumar and Bharathi in the lead roles.

Mourning his death, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa tweeted, "I am deeply saddened by the news that the veteran actor of Kannada cinema is no more. He was also a director and producer. He had also acted in several television serials."

Yediyurappa said the state has lost a senior artiste in Shivaram's death.

Recalling his several meetings with Shivaram, Yediyurappa prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

with PTI inputs