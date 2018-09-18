UPP(I) set for second innings in Karnataka politics: Will the star shine?

Bengaluru, Sep 18: "If it is not a happy ending, then it is not the end of it," the famous dialogue from a bollywood film has been quite an inspiration for many. In the case of Kannada film star Uppendra, he hopes it is true. In what can be termed as a comeback, Uppendra is back into politics with his second political party.

A year ago Upendra frayed into politics with his new political party Karnataka Prajnavanta Janata Party (KPJP). His new ideologies and plans did create some curiosity in the political circle. But after six months Upendra himself quit the party that he founded.

This year, on his birthday (Sep 18) Upendra is all set to officially announce his new party named Uttama Prajakeeya Party (UPP). It is speculated that the new party, Uttama Prajakeeya Party (UPP), will put up candidates in next year's Lok Sabha polls and Upendra himself may contest from Bangalore South constituency.

Upendra had announced that his politics does not involve use of money power. In keeping with this idea, the launch of the new party will not be a public function. It will be a simple press conference at his residence. A confidant who was part of the inner circle during the KPJP fiasco said, "He was naturally upset with the outcome. His idea was to involve people in a direct democracy kind of setup. Now, UPP will fulfil that role."

With KPJP, even his innermost circle in the political game did not know till then that KPJP was founded by D Mahesh Gowda which was co-opted into Upendra's political plan. In March this year, right before the Assembly Elections, Gowda announced that he was removing Upendra from the party. Before that could be done, Upendra announced that he is quitting the party. Upendra was accused of trying to be the sole face of the party by Gowda.

