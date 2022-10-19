YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Toddler from Pakistan undergoes bone marrow transplant in Bengaluru

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Oct 19: Two-year-old Amyra Sikandar Khan from Pakistan has successfully undergone bone marrow transplant (BMT) in a city hospital. Daughter of cricket commentator Sikandar Bakht hailing from Karachi, she was recently cured from Mucopolysaccharidosis type 1 (MPS I) with the help of a BMT at Narayana Health.

    "Mucopolysaccharidosis is a rare condition that has the potential to impact the functioning of multiple organs including eyes and brain," the healthcare chain's Chairman and Founder Devi Shetty said on Wednesday.

    Toddler from Pakistan undergoes bone marrow transplant in Bengaluru
    Representational Image

    Bengaluru doctor stuck in traffic jam runs 3 kilometres to perform critical surgeryBengaluru doctor stuck in traffic jam runs 3 kilometres to perform critical surgery

    Amyra (aged 2.6 years) was saved using the bone marrow of her father, who was the donor, doctors said.

    Comments

    More bengaluru News  

    Read more about:

    pakistan bengaluru toddler surgery

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X