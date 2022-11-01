YouTube
    Tech student Faiz Rasheed gets 5 years' jail for FB post on Pulwama attack

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Nov 01: An engineering student in Bengaluru has been sentenced to five years jail by a special court over his derogatory Facebook posts about the Pulwama terrorist attack, ANI reported.

    Representational Image

    Faiz Rasheed, resident of Kacharaknahalli in Bengaluru, was arrested in February 2019 over his comments on Pulwama terrorist attack.The third-semester engineering student had shared derogatory posts on Facebook that celebrated the deaths of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans in an attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the report said. The cops had seized his phone and police got it investigated by a forensic science lab.

    The chargesheet was filed under Indian Penal Code sections (IPC) 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion), 124A (sedition) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

    The attack, carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad, on the CRPF convoy took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019, where 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

    Days later, the Indian Air Force retaliated by carrying out multiple aerial strikes at JeM terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot where a "large number" of terrorists were killed.

    pulwama facebook arrested

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 10:48 [IST]
