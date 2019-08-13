Talk Temple Dialoguez makes a beginning in sharing, curating life changing ideas

Bengaluru

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, Aug 13: It was a full house at the inaugural event of Talk Temple Dialoguez. The event hosted a number of eminent personalities, who spoke on a range of subjects.

The primary objective of the event was to create an effective way of sharing and curating practical, life changing ideas and principles.

The action started with the introduction of the session and the speakers by the 3 co-founders of Talk Temple Dialoguez - Ian Faria, Kavitha Garla and Sandhya Chandran.

"Don't starve to lose weight, eat more!" These were the opening statements of the co- founder of TruWeight Vishnu Saraf an enterprising entrepreneur, and an IIM Ahmedabad alumni. His mantras to losing weight were simple but as he reiterated that it is all to do with changing the soft- ware of the mind rather than battling with willpower...to eat or not to eat!

Rovin Pulikken, Sr. Director Tektronix took the audience through an exciting journey through slides, on how to hone leadership skills to scale the heights of any organisation. His talk entailed the nuances of developing overall skills to empower a person's abilities at his job. The more the challenges, the better you get.

Bhaskar Rao, the police commissioner of Bengaluru regaled the audience with his wit and anecdotes. He stressed equally on embracing failure and learning to pick oneself up and rise again as fail is just an acronym for first attempt at learning.

Give children what they need and not everything they ask for and spend time with them, he added.

Dr. Aloma Lobo, Chairperson and Voluntary co-ordianator of CARA said love empowers and relationships build leaders, as it is the difference you make to the people you work with that matters.

You can choose to be the person you want to be! Happiness is a decision, she also said.