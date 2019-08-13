  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Talk Temple Dialoguez makes a beginning in sharing, curating life changing ideas

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bengaluru, Aug 13: It was a full house at the inaugural event of Talk Temple Dialoguez. The event hosted a number of eminent personalities, who spoke on a range of subjects.

    The primary objective of the event was to create an effective way of sharing and curating practical, life changing ideas and principles.

    Talk Temple Dialoguez makes a beginning in sharing, curating life changing ideas

    The action started with the introduction of the session and the speakers by the 3 co-founders of Talk Temple Dialoguez - Ian Faria, Kavitha Garla and Sandhya Chandran.

    Do you influence a rapidly evolving India? Then don't miss Talk Temple Dialoguez

    "Don't starve to lose weight, eat more!" These were the opening statements of the co- founder of TruWeight Vishnu Saraf an enterprising entrepreneur, and an IIM Ahmedabad alumni. His mantras to losing weight were simple but as he reiterated that it is all to do with changing the soft- ware of the mind rather than battling with willpower...to eat or not to eat!

    Rovin Pulikken, Sr. Director Tektronix took the audience through an exciting journey through slides, on how to hone leadership skills to scale the heights of any organisation. His talk entailed the nuances of developing overall skills to empower a person's abilities at his job. The more the challenges, the better you get.

    Bhaskar Rao, the police commissioner of Bengaluru regaled the audience with his wit and anecdotes. He stressed equally on embracing failure and learning to pick oneself up and rise again as fail is just an acronym for first attempt at learning.

    Give children what they need and not everything they ask for and spend time with them, he added.

    Dr. Aloma Lobo, Chairperson and Voluntary co-ordianator of CARA said love empowers and relationships build leaders, as it is the difference you make to the people you work with that matters.

    You can choose to be the person you want to be! Happiness is a decision, she also said.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    event bengaluru

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 10:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue