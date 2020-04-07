Survival kits with essentials distributed to needy migrant families in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Apr 07: Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the nation has been under a 21 day lockdown. The migrant and daily labourers have been hit the hardest owing to this situation.

AIFO India, CORONA CARE BENGALURU with the support from NTPC and Jana Priya Lake View Apartment Association, Kodi Chickanahalli undertook a noble task to distribute survival kits to the needy families.

24 families were given survival kits to the most need families. The kit contains rice, wheat flour, toor daal and another essentials. The kit will enable the beneficiaries to manage their daily food essentials for at least two weeks.

These are families which have no BPL card and are living in slums. A majority of them are migrant workers and daily labourers. They are dependant on their daily wages. There are families from Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and other states. These persons have been impacted the most owing to this lockdown.

Gurvinder Kaur from NTPC, Dr. Jose Director from AIFO India, Sr. Shetti from JPLV Association and Dr. Jayanth were present when the kits were being distributed.