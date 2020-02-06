Sparsh Foods lucky draw: Bumper prizes for winners including Royal Enfield

Bengaluru

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, Feb 06: Karnataka's leading food product brand, Sparsh Foods had conducted a lucky draw to encourage its dealers and salespersons. In a glittering functions, the bumper prizes were given out to the winners from four different zones in Karnataka.

Those dealers who won the lucky draw were handed over the prizes and facilitated. The first prize was a Royal Enfield bike and the second was a TVS Jupiter bike. The third and fourth prize was a Samsung refrigerator and a washing machine respectively.

In addition to this, six consolation prizes were also handed out. The function was held at the Mahalakshmi Layout club. The awards were given out by the COO of Sparsh Foods, Diksha Kumar and Sparsh Foods, President Shivakumaraiah.

In his address, Shivakumaraiah said that since the past 13 years we have been providing quality food across Karnataka. We have 250 food products and customers have faith in our products. In the four zones of Karnataka we have 40 dealers and for them we conducted a lucky draw, he also said.

Prize winners:

Bangalore Zone:

Srirama Enterprises, Sunkadakatte (Royal Enfield)

Charanraj Agency Jayanagar (TVS Jupiter)

Ruddhi Enterprises, APMC Yard (Samsung refrigerator)

Sannidhi Enterprises, Nelamangala (Washing Machine)

Hubbali Zone:

Pawan Enterprises, Bagalkote (Royal Enfield)

R C Shettar Enterprises, Hirekerur (TVS Jupiter)

Pavan trader, Hospete (Samsung refrigerator)

Pavan trader, Hospete (Washing Machine)

Hassan Zone:

Ramana Traders, Hassan (Royal Enfield)

Shetty Enterprises, Thirthahalli (TVS Jupiter)

Shri Sigandhureshwari Enterprises Davangere (Samsung refrigerator)

Anjaneya Traders, Ajjampura (Washing Machine)

Mysuru zone:

Paravathi Mallikarjuna Store, Halaguru (Royal Enfield)

Nandi Enterprises, Channapatana (TVS Jupiter)

Nandi Enterprises (Samsung refrigerator)

Nandi Enterprises (Washing Machine)