School headmaster suspended over 'essay on Prophet' controversy

Bengaluru, Sep 29: A day after being heckled by Sri Ram Sena activists, the headmaster of a government school in Karnataka's Gadag district has been suspended over an essay competition on Prophet Muhammad. According to media reports, Sri Ram Sena activists barged into the school in Nagavi village as they accused the headmaster of facilitating religious conversions of students.

Dharwad's Additional Commissioner of Public Instruction, Sidramappa Srishaila Biradar issued orders to suspend the headmaster.

In a tweet, news agency ANI said, "Headmaster Abdul Munaf Lad Saheb Bijapur of a government school in Gadag district has been suspended on orders of Dharwad's Additional Commissioner of Public Instruction Sidramappa Srishaila Biradar. The headmaster was heckled by some people over an essay competition on Prophet Muhammad."

On Wednesday, the state education department had ordered an inquiry after the headmaster was heckled by activists who barged into school premises.

The report further stated that at the time of the incident there were over 170 people including students. "Every month, there are at least one or two events are held. In order to improve handwriting among students, we organise essay competitions based on a book. We have held programmes and essay competitions on Kanaka Dasa, Purandara Dasa and other personalities too in the past," Abdul Munafar Bijapur, the principal, the principal, told The Indian Express.

However, the district education officer refuted the claims and said that the allegations that he was promoting Islam was 'incorrect'.

Story first published: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 14:39 [IST]