SC final hearing on ‘NGT Buffer Zone Judgement' of Bellandur, Agara Lake

Bengaluru

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, January 8: The Supreme Court Tuesday to hear final arguments on the 'Lake Buffer Zone Judgement' by National Green Tribunal (NGT).

On May 04, 2016, the NGT, Principal Bench had passed a judgement specifying buffer zone of 75 metres in case of lakes, 50 metres for primary, 35 metres for secondary and 25 metres for tertiary 'raja-kaluves' to be maintained from the edge of these water bodies.

The NGT observed that these buffers are absolutely essential for sustainable development of the environment of the area in question. These buffer zones were directed to be maintained as green belts, and as 'no construction zone' for all intent and purposes.

Also read: SC notice to Bengal govt on BJP's Yatra plea

However, Mantri Tech Zone, Coremind Software Services and the State Government have approached the Supreme Court seeking to quash the NGT judgement.

The state of Karnataka and its authorities and other Builders will be represented by Mr. Udaya Holla, Advocate General, Karnataka; Mr. Basava Prabhu Patil, Sr. Advocate; Ms. Kiran Suri, Sr. Advocate; Mr. Shashikiran Shetty, Sr. Advocate

Namma Bengaluru Foundation has been at the forefront in the fight to restore Bengaluru's historic and critical waterbodies. NBF has extended support to citizens across Bengaluru.

The foundation argued that the state government instead of spending the tax-payers money on sustainable solutions for the city has joined the builders and decided to spend on lawyers.