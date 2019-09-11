  • search
Trending UNHRC FATF
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Protest for D K Shivakumar: Roads in Bengaluru you must avoid today

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Sep 11: A large number of Vokkaliga organisations would take to the streets of Bengaluru today to protest the arrest of D K Shivakumar.

    The protest march would begin at the National College Grounds in Basavanagudi and the protestors would then culminate at the Freedom Park. This would be a 5.2 kilometre march and traffic is expected to be effected.

    Congress party members raise slogans against the central government for the arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar by ED officials, in Bengaluru
    Congress party members raise slogans against the central government for the arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar by ED officials, in Bengaluru.PTI Photo

    11 DCPs, 45 ACPs, 106 police inspectors, 373 PSIs, 2,500 other ranks and 50 reserve police, Rapid Action Force (RAF) platoons are in place to maintain law and order.

    ED issues summons to DK Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya

    D K Shivakumar said in a tweet, "I wholeheartedly thank leaders, supporters, well-wishers and friends who have organised a massive protest in my support tomorrow in Bengaluru. I humbly request that the protest be peaceful & doesn't cause any inconvenience to citizens. Please ensure public property isn't harmed. I would like to reiterate that I have done nothing wrong & am a target of vendetta politics. With the support and blessings that I am receiving from all of you, and my belief in god and our judiciary, I have full faith that I will emerge victorious both legally and politically."

    The police have requested the people to avoid the city centre and take alternate routes instead. There is a chance of traffic slowing down in these areas owing to the protest march.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    dk shivakumar bengaluru protesters

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 7:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue