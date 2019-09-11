Protest for D K Shivakumar: Roads in Bengaluru you must avoid today

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Sep 11: A large number of Vokkaliga organisations would take to the streets of Bengaluru today to protest the arrest of D K Shivakumar.

The protest march would begin at the National College Grounds in Basavanagudi and the protestors would then culminate at the Freedom Park. This would be a 5.2 kilometre march and traffic is expected to be effected.

11 DCPs, 45 ACPs, 106 police inspectors, 373 PSIs, 2,500 other ranks and 50 reserve police, Rapid Action Force (RAF) platoons are in place to maintain law and order.

D K Shivakumar said in a tweet, "I wholeheartedly thank leaders, supporters, well-wishers and friends who have organised a massive protest in my support tomorrow in Bengaluru. I humbly request that the protest be peaceful & doesn't cause any inconvenience to citizens. Please ensure public property isn't harmed. I would like to reiterate that I have done nothing wrong & am a target of vendetta politics. With the support and blessings that I am receiving from all of you, and my belief in god and our judiciary, I have full faith that I will emerge victorious both legally and politically."

The police have requested the people to avoid the city centre and take alternate routes instead. There is a chance of traffic slowing down in these areas owing to the protest march.