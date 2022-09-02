Police given a free hand to probe charges against Murugha Mutt seer: Bommai

Mangaluru, Sep 02: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said police were given free hand to investigate charges against Murugha Mutt chief pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who has been arrested for alleged sexual abuse of high school girls and sent to judicial custody.

"We don't need to answer any allegations. I have already said everything will be done according to the law, it's not appropriate to speak now. We have given free hand to the police and they are doing their job," said Bommai.

Shivamurthy Sharanaru, a powerful religious leader in Karnataka was arrested yesterday after massive pressure from the civil society. He heads the Murugha Math, one of the key Lingayat seminaries.

Sharanaru, who has been booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for sexually abusing two high school girls, was produced before a local court, which remanded him to 14 days' judicial custody.

It is alleged that the two girls, aged 15 and 16, studying in a school run by the math and residing in a hostel, also belonged to the monastery, were sexually abused. Apart from the POCSO Act and the SC/ST Act, cases have also been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the seer.

