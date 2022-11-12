Plagiarism row: Kantara's 'Varaha Roopam' song deleted from Youtube?

Bengaluru, Nov 12: Ever since the song 'Varaha roopam daiva' of Kannada film 'Kantara' dropped, music fans have been elated, mesmerised and angry in equal measure.

However, many pointed out that the Kantara's 'Varaha Roopam' sung by the film's music director B Ajaneesh Loknath and Sai Vignesh, sound similar to that of Kerala-based multi-genre music band Thaikkudam Bridge's Navarasam which was sung by Vipin Lal, five years ago.

It all started on Diwali day, October 24, when Thaikkudam Bridge put out a message on their social media handles indicating that they will be taking legal recourse to pursue the matter. Taking to Instagram, the band wrote that it is 'in no way or form affiliated with Kantara'.

The band had approached the court for relief, following which the injunction order was issued against the 'Kantara' makers from playing the song movie without the permission of the band.

On another front, Mathurbhumi Music has the exclusive streaming rights of the song 'Navarasam' and there were reports that it was negotiating for compensation with the filmmakers.

If reports are to believed, the Kantara Varaha roopam daiva has now been deleted from the YouTube. Several users have claimed that it is because of the copyright issue with the Kerala band that the song has been made private. However, no official confirmation has been reported so far.

Story first published: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 16:44 [IST]