Passenger takes the wheel after drunk Uber driver passes out

By
    Bengaluru, Sep 15: The safety concerns of passangers in app based cab sevices has always been debatable. In a fresh incident that seems to justjify the debate, a passenger had to drive himself home after the Uber driver passed out from excessive alcohol consumption.

    Uber logo

    In a Twitter post, an user named Surya Oruganti wrote that he boarded an Uber cab from the Bengaluru international airport but soon realised that the driver was in a inebriated cocndition. The passenger had to move over the driver and take the wheels himself. He also shot a video of the drunk driver and posted it on Twitter. He claims that the driver wa not the same person as showed in the app while booking the cab.

    The Uber safety team, as claimed by Surya, reached out to him after 20 hours and asked him not to drive the cab due to safety issues and instead cancel the ride and report it to the concerened authority.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 15, 2018, 11:50 [IST]
