One person's trash is another person's treasure

Bengaluru

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Neha Jain & Neetu Jain

Bengaluru, July 2: Have you ever wondered what happens to leftover food? Does it go into the trash or it is used to fill one's stomach ?

The same thought came to the mind of Ankit Kawatra when he attended a grand wedding where there were 35 cuisines and wondered what would happen to so much food.

He witnessed heaps of excess food being sent to the bin which could have fed 10,000 people. At the age of 22 he quit his job and started Feeding India - a nonprofit social organisation working to solve hunger, malnutrition and food wastage in the country .

They channelise extra food from individuals, wedding restaurants, corporate offices, parties etc to those who have no access to food. They serve freshly cooked food and raw grains to their partnered sheltered homes and beneficiaries .organisation was formed on 25th June 2016 and its headquarters is in Delhi . It is spread across more than 75 cities including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ludhiana, Amritsar Bhopal etc. The targeted beneficiaries are children, women, specially abled and old age citizens.

Key Missions:

End hunger

Clean India

Zero food waste

Nutrition

Education

Economic output

The volunteers of the organisation usually in the age 18 to 30,who are called "superheroes and hunger heroes" take up the leadership roles with innate passion for uprooting hunger.

The superheroes go and collect food at the given location and distributes it at the nearby slums.

The organisation is partnered with various firms like AVIS, TARGET, JLL, ZOMATO to create food packets for slum school children.

The leftover food in the weddings or any other event is usually rice, which is given to one in need. People willingly prepare food and give to the organisation who in turn not only donate food in slums but also in orphanages and old age homes.

The hunger heroes also provided food support and other requisites in Orissa when cyclone FANI hit the state. this organisation constantly worked with Zomato to uproot hunger , where 70 family were supplied with candles, clothes, and wholesome edibles.

Innovative solution:

Feeding India Happy fridge - the organisation has 500 fridges across hundred cities. They re- distribute the collected food and store in the fridge. Those in need can take it from the fridge free of cost be it rich or poor, to remain eco-friendly they prohibited people from keeping their food in plastic container.

Magic wheel - it includes magic truck and magic bike that college Sandra distribute the large food quantities to the targeted beneficiaries.

Ways to reduce food waste:

Shop smart and realistically

Cook food as per as required

Take how much you can eat as

you can always go for second serve.

Quantity and quality of food should be balanced

avoid multiple varieties by keeping a simple menu which people are aware and commonly eaten.

Complete your meal

For humanity and greater cause you can donate food by contacting feeding India who are available in all the social media platforms and help India to become healthy India.