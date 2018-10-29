Metro work damages gas pipeline, triggers panic and traffic snarl

Bengaluru, Oct 29: A mishap was averted in the busy ITPL main road and surrounding areas after a Mahanagar Gas pipeline was damaged due to the ongoing Metro construction work and developed leakage. Authorities promptly cut off the gas supply and the situation was brought under control.

The metro drilling work punctured a 70-kilo force pipeline, leading to a massive gas leakage. Metro officials along with fire force, GAIL authorities and police rushed to the spot and blocked 500 metres radius of the area.

In a tweet, KR Puram Traffic Police Station, said, "One gas pipeline damaged near Garudacharpalya, Hoodi while digging by BMRCL and the gas coming out...traffic jam in ITPL road. Fire force have came and repair work is going on. We have blocked the vehicles which are moving towards ITPL for the safety of public."

Traffic moving towards ITPL Main road to reach Whitefield are advised to use Devasandra main road or use outer ring road (ORR) to proceed towards Marathahalli and reach Whitefield.

Traffic moving towards the city from Whitefield are advised to proceed towards graphite from Hoodi proceed towards Kundalahalli towards city via Marathahalli.

KIAL Bound vehicles are advised to use Devasandra road or travel towards Graphite-Kundalahalli- Marathalli - onto ORR. BMTC has been sounded about the regular route and diversion routes.

A case has been registered by the Mahadevpura police to ascertain if the proper drilling permissions were obtained by the BMRCL.