    KSP Recruitment 2020: Application process to begin on this date

    Bengaluru, May 06: The KSP Recruitment 2020 will begin soon. More details are available on the official website.

    Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from May 18 onwards. The last date to submit the application is June 15 2020. KSP is conducting this recruitment driver to fill 2,672 vacancies.

    The online application for the post of SRPC (KSRP) and Bandsmen-1,762 posts going online from May 18 2020 to June 15 2020, the official notification reads. More details are available on ksp.gov.in.

    karnataka recruitment

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 14:53 [IST]
