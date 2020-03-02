KPSC Recruitment 2020: 12th pass can apply for 1,279 vacancies from March 9

Bengaluru, Mar 02: Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released has invited application for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant/SDA (RPC & HK). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 9 April 2020.

KPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

RPC - 1080 Posts

HK - 199 Posts

Education qualification and age limit

Candidates who have passed class 12th and also have Diploma & ITI concerned subject from a recognised institute can apply.

Minimum Age: 18 Years

Maximum Age: 35 Years

Age relaxation to the post will be given to the reserved category as per the government norms.

KPSC Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Visit the official website of KPSC at kpsc.kar.nic.in.

The online registration for the post of KPSC Recruitment will be done in the prescribed format on or before April 9, 2020.

KPSC Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

General: Rs. 600/-+35/-

OBC (2A/2B/3A & 3B): Rs. 300/-+35/-

Ex-Military Person: Rs.50/-+35/-

Important Dates To Remember

Commencement of submission of online application for KPSC Recruitment 2020: 9 March 2020

Last date to submit the online application form for KPSC Recruitment 2020: 9 April 2020

Last date for submission of online application fee for KPSC Recruitment 2020: 13 April 2020