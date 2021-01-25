KPSC FDA exam postponed after question paper leak

YouTube
    Bengaluru, Jan 25: The Karnataka Public Service Commission has postponed the First Division Assistant (FDA) examination that was due to be held on January 24. The decision came in the wake of six persons being arrested and the questioned paper was seized from there.

    "Karnataka Public Service Commission postpones First Division Assistant examination that was scheduled to be held on January 24 due to unavoidable reasons. The question paper has reached to some miscreants," the information on the website said.

    Joint Commissioner Police (Crime), Sandip Patil said that six persons were arrested after it was reported that some people had got the FDA exam paper.

    "KPSC was scheduled to hold FDA tomorrow. We received credible information that some people have got the question papers. After investigation, we arrested six people and seized question paper from their possession. We have informed KPSC about the same. We recovered Rs 24 lakh cash and three vehicles from the possession of the accused persons," Patil also said.

    Monday, January 25, 2021
