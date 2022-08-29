YouTube
  • search
Trending Viral News Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Kodagu Temple purified after visit by former Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Aug 29: A Temple that former Karnataka chief minister, Siddaramaiah visited in Kodagu district was later purified. The Temple at Kodlipet in Kodagu was visited by Siddaramaiah allegedly after consuming non-vegetarian food.

    Following the visit, the Temple took up the purification rituals and cleaning activities over the weekend.

    Kodagu Temple purified after visit by former Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah

    On August 19, Siddaramaiah had visited the Temple in Kodagu. The visit was marred by protests and eggs were hurled at his car. His visit to the Kodlipet Temple created a controversy after allegations of him consuming meat for breakfast surfaced.

    Did not eat meat before temple visit, clarifies Siddaramaiah amid controversyDid not eat meat before temple visit, clarifies Siddaramaiah amid controversy

    The Temple management committee cleaned the premises and performed a special puja on Saturday.

    Devotees do not visit the Temple after consuming meat. With the allegation of a person coming to the Temple after eating meat, we decided to clean the Temple and protect the sentiments of the devotees, Committee President Varaprasad said. The former CM has however denied having meat before visiting the Temple.

    Comments

    More bengaluru News  

    Read more about:

    siddaramaiah karnataka

    Story first published: Monday, August 29, 2022, 11:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 29, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X