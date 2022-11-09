KARTET Result 2022: Answer Key released for Paper 1, Paper 2, direct link here

In pictures, grandeur of Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport which PM Modi will inaugurate

Bengaluru, Nov 09: Karnataka School Education Department has declared the answer Key for Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test or KARTET 2022 on the official website.

Candidates looking for the KARTET Answer Key for Paper 1 and Paper 2 xan find it at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka School Education Department conducted the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test successfully on 06.11.2022 (Sunday) in offline mode and was of total of 2 hours 30 min duration. The exam was conducted in two shifts. Paper I was conducted from 9:30 am to 12 pm and the Paper II was conducted from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Karnataka School Education Department released the admit card for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test or KARTET 2022 on September 26.

How to download KARTET result 2022:

Visit official website - schooleducation.kar.nic.in

On home page, look for KARTET 2022 Result link. Enter roll number, birth date and click on submit button Check result Download‌ ‌and‌ ‌take‌ ‌a‌ ‌printout

