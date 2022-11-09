YouTube
    KARTET Result 2022: Answer Key released for Paper 1, Paper 2, direct link here

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Nov 09: Karnataka School Education Department has declared the answer Key for Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test or KARTET 2022 on the official website.

    Candidates looking for the KARTET Answer Key for Paper 1 and Paper 2 xan find it at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

    KARTET Result 2022: Answer Key released for Paper 1, Paper 2, direct link here

    Karnataka School Education Department conducted the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test successfully on 06.11.2022 (Sunday) in offline mode and was of total of 2 hours 30 min duration. The exam was conducted in two shifts. Paper I was conducted from 9:30 am to 12 pm and the Paper II was conducted from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

    Karnataka School Education Department released the admit card for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test or KARTET 2022 on September 26.

    How to download KARTET result 2022:

    • Visit official website - schooleducation.kar.nic.in
    • On home page, look for KARTET 2022 Result link. Enter roll number, birth date and click on submit button Check result Download‌ ‌and‌ ‌take‌ ‌a‌ ‌printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 19:05 [IST]
