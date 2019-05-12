Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam 2019 date

Bengaluru, May 12: The Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam 2019 will be held next month. The results of the same once declared will be available on the official website.

This year in the Karnataka SSLC exam 2019, the pass percentage was 73.7 per cent. While from May 6 onwards, candidates received the applications for revaluation, the last date to apply for the scanned copy of the answer scripts is May 13. The last date to apply is May 17.

The supplementary exam will held from June 21 to June 28.

While the exam would begin from June 21, those students who have failed in a subject or two will have to appear for the exam on June 28.