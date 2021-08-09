Keep youself updated with latestBengaluru News
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 to be out at 3.30 pm today: How to check
Bengaluru
Bengaluru, Aug 09: Karnataka Class 10 or SSLC result 2021 will be announced at 3: 30 pm today. Once declared, students can check their results at the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) website.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021: How to check
- Visit the official website kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.
- On homepage, go to result section
- Click on Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 (to be activated at 3:30 pm).
- Fill in your registration number and other details
- Your result will be displayed
- Take a print for future reference.
Story first published: Monday, August 9, 2021, 10:02 [IST]