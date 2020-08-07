Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 date expected to be announced on Monday

Bengaluru Aug 06: The Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 is unlikely to be declared today.The same once declared will be available on the official website.

While reports had earlier stated that the results may be declared today, there is information coming in which suggests that it may be released only next week. NDTV, while quoting a KSEEB official said that the results will not be released today. It will be released next week and a date would be made known on Monday, the report also said.

Karnataka Education Minister, Suresh Kumar had said on July 20 that the results would be declared in the first week of August.

The Karnataka government had decided to conduct the SSLC of Class 10 board exams from June 25. There was stiff opposition to the same owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The result would be declared by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB). The result once declared will be available on karresults.nic.in.

How to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2020:

Go to karresults.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout