Karnataka KCET Results 2021 Declared: How to check

Bengaluru, Sep 20: The result of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET 2021) has been declared. Candidates can now check their results at the official website of KEA.

As per the official data, a total of 2,01,816 candidates have registered for the Karnataka CET-2021.The exam was held at 86 centres in Bengaluru and 444 centers outside the state capital.

The Kannada Language Test for Horanadu (other state) and Gadinadu (border region of Karnataka) candidates was held on August 30 at 6 locations.

It is advisible that the candidates are advised to check their KCET result from the official website only. In case of website crash, candidates can wait and try after a while.

How to check Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) result 2021

Go to kea.kar.nic.in

Click on The CET results 2020 link will be displayed

Fill in the required details, including registration number and date of birth

Click on 'Submit'

KCET Result 2021 will be displayed.

Take a printout for future reference