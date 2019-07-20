Karnataka: Here are the revised traffic offence fines; Can phones be used for navigation

Bengaluru

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Bengaluru, July 20: Revised traffic fines, much higher than before, will come into effect from today and some penalties may attract as much as 10 times the existing penalties. Penalty for using cellphones while driving or riding a vehicle has been revised to Rs 1000, as compared to Rs 100 before.

The penalties have been revised for other traffic rule violations as well. Driving a vehicle in public without registration will attract a fine of Rs 5,000 for the first offence and Rs 10,000 for the second offence. Driving a transport vehicle without fitness certificate will attract a fine of Rs 2,000 for the first offence and Rs 5,000 for the second offence.

Similarly, the penalty for parking in non-designated places, overspeeding and riding/driving vehicles without insurance without insurance will also cost Rs 1000.

There are many doubts when it comes to mobile phone's use while driving as it may be needed for navigation also. Phone can be used for navigation, but the rule says if the mobile phone is placed on a proper holder then it is not an offense. Holding it in hand to look at map is an offence.

Using an earphone and bluetooth device is also an offence. For tweo wheeler riders, it does not matter weather you are on call or not, keeping phone under helmet is an offence.

Talking on phone when traffic light is red is also an offence. One can argue that he/she was listening to music while putting on earphones and was not on call, but for a two wheeler rider or even for a driver, using earphones is a violation.

There are a lot of grey areas still in the law the cops would face problems to implement them, but the onus is on the general public to understand why these laws have been framed. Better to abide and honour the real reason behind framing ther laws, than using mind to find loopholes.

Here is the official Karnataka Police notification: