  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka govt bans Ola, Uber carpooling service

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, June 29: The Karnataka government has directed cab aggregators Ola and Uber to disable their car-pooling services with immediate effect for violating transport rules.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The direction to Ola and Uber was given during the closed-door meeting with the representatives of Cab aggregators and cab drivers. Both cab aggregators have now been asked to comply with the rule, failing which, action will be taken.

    Karnataka Transport Department Commissioner VP Ikkeri said carpooling services are not permissible under the present transport rules and should be stopped immediately.

    "Ola and Uber have to follow the licence rules and any additional feature should be introduced only after getting the backing of the law," he said.

    In March last year, the Karnataka government has suspended the licence of Ola Cabs (ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd) for six months with immediate effect, alleging that the ride-hailing company had been running two- wheeler taxis in violation of the law.

    Ola and Uber, the two main ride-hailing companies, were issued licences in 2016 under the 'Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules 2016', which were formulated after prolonged legal battles.

    With over 10,000 cabs in Karnataka, the Ola provides services in Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubli and Bengaluru.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    karnataka uber

    Story first published: Saturday, June 29, 2019, 8:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 29, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue