YouTube
  • search
Trending Rishi Sunak Solar Eclipse Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Karnataka gets Rs 7 crore grant from Centre for 2 forensic labs

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Oct 26: Karnataka has received Rs seven crore from the Centre to set up two more forensic laboratories for testing of seized narcotic drug samples.

    In a set of tweets, the Director General of Police Praveen Sood also said that the department is attaching ill-gotten wealth of the criminals involved in drug trafficking.

    Karnataka gets Rs 7 crore grant from Centre for 2 forensic labs

    “Glad to receive financial assistance of Rs 7 cr from MHA GOI for setting up two more forensic labs for testing of seized Narcotic drug samples expeditiously. Committed to war against drugs and speedier conviction of drug peddlers,” Sood said.

    Gopuja at all Karnataka Temples today: Govt explains how it should be doneGopuja at all Karnataka Temples today: Govt explains how it should be done

    “In addition to conviction, we have started attaching ill- gotten assets as proceeds of crime successfully,” he added.

    Comments

    More bengaluru News  

    Read more about:

    karnataka testing drug trafficking

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X