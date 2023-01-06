Karnataka Elections: How BJP is trying to woo the Vokkaligas

Eye on elections, BJP mulls to build ‘Ram Mandir in Karnataka similar to Ayodhya’

Bengaluru

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Jan 06: With en eye on elections, the Karnataka unit of Bharatiya Janata Party is planning to build a Ram Mandir in Karnataka's Ramnagara on the lines of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"A Ram Mandir will be constructed in Karnataka, similar to the one being built in Ayodhya," announced Karnataka higher education minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan.

Narayan had said that the Ram temple should be built using 19 acres which belong to the Muzrai Department at Ramadevarabetta.

Setting the ball rolling, the Karnataka religious endowment (muzrai) department has written to the Ramanagara DC to take action with regard to construction of a Ram temple at Ramadevarabetta hills.

According to a report, muzrai department was asked to send a proposal to the government on the feasibility, and a proposal with a clear-cut opinion about implementing the project on 19 acres of land belonging to the department.

Why Ramanagara?

"There is a strong belief among the people of the region that Sugriva installed Ramadevarabetta. Considering the religious feelings of the people of the district, Ramadevarabetta should be developed as a heritage and attractive tourist spot.This would enable us to portray our culture as well as nurture tourism," a BJP leader said.

People also believe that Sri Rama spent a year here during his days of exile in the forest along with Sita and Lakshmana. They also believe that seven great sages did their penance here, they believe.

However, the Karnataka government decision to build Ram temple in Karnataka received strong reaction from the opposition.

"A party which did not do anything in the last three years is talking about building Ram Mandir three months before the Assembly elections," JD(S) leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said.

"There is no need to bring the UP chief minister. Karnataka is not bankrupt to that extent. If the people of Ramanagara want a Ram Mandir at Ramadevarabetta, I will do it myself," Kumaraswamy said.

The BJP's narrative around Hindutva coupled with the movement for Ram temple in Ayodhya has laid the foundation of the rise of the saffron party to its present stature.

Ram Mandir has featured in every Lok Sabha manifesto released by the BJP since 1996, the first Lok Sabha polls since the Ram Janmabhoomi movement of 1992 which eventually led to the demolition of Babri Masjid and propelled the BJP to electoral success.

With the announcement of Ram temple similar to Ayodhya, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to win Karnataka, BJP's gateway to South India. The fight, though, is not so easy, with caste politics and anti-incumbency playing spoilers.