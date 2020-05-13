Karnataka CET exams likely on July 30, 31

Bengaluru

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, May 13: Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET)- 2020 will likely be conducted on July 30 and 31. The test will be held online.

The test, earlier as scheduled to be held on April 22, 23 and 24, was postponed due to COVID-19 crisis and the nation-wide lockdown.

As the dates for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) dates announced by the Union government, the state government has announced the revised dates on Wednesday.

Reportedly, over 1.90 lakh students registered for admission to undergraduate engineering, B Tech, Architecture, Agriculture and veterinary science courses.