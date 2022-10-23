Rs 1,000 fine if found without wearing rear seat belt in Karnataka

'Kantara' impact: 'Daiva Narthakas' above 60 years of age to get Rs 2,000 monthly allowance

Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar to be conferred with 'Karnataka Ratna' award on Nov 1

Karnataka to strengthen ATS and up the number of prisons

Karnataka Assembly deputy speaker Anand Manani passes away at 56

Bengaluru

oi-PTI

Bengaluru, Oct 23: BJP legislator and Deputy Speaker of Karnataka Assembly Anand Mamani passed away at a private hospital following severe illness, family sources said on Sunday. He was 56.

The three-time MLA representing Saudatti legislative assembly constituency died on Saturday night. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the hospital and paid homage to him.

Water warrior Kamegowda who won PM Modi’s accolades passes away at 84

"Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of our party MLA and Deputy Speaker of the state legislative assembly Anand Chandrashekhar Mamani. May his soul rest in eternal peace and may God give his family strength to bear the loss. Om Shanti," Bommai tweeted.

Anand Mamani's father Chandrashekhar M Mamani had also served as the deputy speaker in the 1990s.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, October 23, 2022, 8:37 [IST]