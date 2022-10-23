YouTube
    Karnataka Assembly deputy speaker Anand Manani passes away at 56

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Oct 23: BJP legislator and Deputy Speaker of Karnataka Assembly Anand Mamani passed away at a private hospital following severe illness, family sources said on Sunday. He was 56.

    The three-time MLA representing Saudatti legislative assembly constituency died on Saturday night. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

    Karnataka Assembly deputy speaker Anand Manani passes away at 56
    BJP legislator and Deputy Speaker of Karnataka Assembly Anand Mamani

    Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the hospital and paid homage to him.

    "Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of our party MLA and Deputy Speaker of the state legislative assembly Anand Chandrashekhar Mamani. May his soul rest in eternal peace and may God give his family strength to bear the loss. Om Shanti," Bommai tweeted.

    Anand Mamani's father Chandrashekhar M Mamani had also served as the deputy speaker in the 1990s.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 23, 2022, 8:37 [IST]
    X