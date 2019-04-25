Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exams 2019: Date and time

Bengaluru

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, April 25: Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2019 will be held from June 7, 2019 and will conclude on June 18, 2019. Candidates who could not qualify the main exam can appear for the supplementary exam.

Interested candidates can download the admit card from the official website of KSEEB, pue.kar.nic.in and kar.nic.in. The timing for the morning session will be 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. For evening session the time will be 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Last year the supplementary exams were held from June 28, 2018. Department of Pre University Education said that candidates can apply for revaluation; re-totalling and can get scanned copy of the answer paper.

Earlier, the results of Karnataka PUC II examination was declared on Monday, April 15, 2019.

Among districts, Udupi has this year again topped followed by Dakshin Kannada. The overall pass percentage is 61.73 per cent with girls outperforming boys by scoring 68.2 per cent.

Karnataka PUC II Supplementary Exams: Check time table

June 7: Mathematics, Sociology, Accountancy

June 8: English, NSQF

June 10: Economics, Physics

June 11: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, French

June 12: Kannada, Geography, Hindustani Music, Geology

June 13: Political Science

June 14: History, Statistics, Biology

June 15: Business Studies, Chemistry, Education

June 17: Urdu, Sanskrit, Optional Kannada

June 18: Electronics, Computer Science, Logic, Psychology, Home Science, Basic Maths