Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2020 postponed

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Mar 23: The Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2020 has been postponed. More details will be available on the official website.

The only pending PUC exam (English) schedule for March 27 has been postponed in wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The decision was taken following a meeting with the Chief Minister of Karnataka, B S Yediyurappa.

Meanwhile the Karnataka SSLC 2020 exam scheduled to begin on March 27 has also been postponed. Around 8.25 lakh students were scheduled to appear for the exam.

Karnataka's primary and secondary education minister, S Suresh Kumar said that he appeals to all the students not to get frustrated. I know you are fully prepared, but this is a peculiar situation which calls for hard decisions. The new timetable will be out soon, he also assured the students.