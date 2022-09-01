Keep youself updated with latestBengaluru News
In Bengaluru, UP CM Yogi inaugurates wellness centre
Bengaluru, Sep 1: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated a wellness centre 'Kshemavana' of the Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (SDMINYS) at Nelamangala on the outskirts of the city on Thursday.
Adityanath also interacted with the head of the institution 'Dharmadhikari' Veerendra Heggade, who is also a Rajya Sabha member.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was among those present on the occasion.
