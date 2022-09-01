In Bengaluru, UP CM Yogi inaugurates wellness centre

YouTube
    Bengaluru, Sep 1: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated a wellness centre 'Kshemavana' of the Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (SDMINYS) at Nelamangala on the outskirts of the city on Thursday.

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
    Adityanath also interacted with the head of the institution 'Dharmadhikari' Veerendra Heggade, who is also a Rajya Sabha member.

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was among those present on the occasion.

