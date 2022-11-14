When PM Modi stopped by on Bengaluru street to greet crowd | VIDEO

Former PM Deve Gowda pays tribute to Nehru, calls him 'true secular democrat'

Bengaluru

pti-PTI

Bengaluru, Nov 14: Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Monday described the country's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru as a true secular democrat and said his broad vision of India has greatly inspired him.

Born on November 14, 1889, Nehru remains India's longest-serving prime minister. He was prime minister between August 1947 and May 1964.

He passed away in office on May 27, 1964. "My humble tributes to the first PM of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, a true secular democrat, on his birth anniversary," the Janata Dal (Secular) supremo tweeted. "His broad vision of India greatly inspired me," he added.