    Former PM Deve Gowda pays tribute to Nehru, calls him 'true secular democrat'

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Nov 14: Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Monday described the country's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru as a true secular democrat and said his broad vision of India has greatly inspired him.

    Born on November 14, 1889, Nehru remains India's longest-serving prime minister. He was prime minister between August 1947 and May 1964.

    Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda

    He passed away in office on May 27, 1964. "My humble tributes to the first PM of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, a true secular democrat, on his birth anniversary," the Janata Dal (Secular) supremo tweeted. "His broad vision of India greatly inspired me," he added.

