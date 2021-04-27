YouTube
    Former Belagavi MP S B Sidnal passes away at 85; Yediyurappa offers condolences

    By
    |

    Belagavi, Apr 27: Veteran politician and former Belagavi MP S B Sidnal passed away on Tuesday, family sources said.

    Sidnal, 85, was suffering from age-related ailments, they said adding, he is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter and grandchildren.

    Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa
    Hailing from Sampagaon in Belagavi, Shanmukhappa Basappa Sidnal was a four-time MP from Belagavi from 1980 to 1991, family members said.

    Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has condoled the demise of Sidnal.

    In his message, Yediyurappa said Sidnal was an honest politician who was known for his simplicity.

    X