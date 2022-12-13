Hunt on for Cong leader as one held for conspiracy to kill BJP MLA

First Zika virus case reported in Karnataka

Bengaluru

oi-Nitesh Jha

Bengaluru, Dec 13: A 5-year-old child in Karnataka has tested positive for the Zika virus, according to a Pune lab report, and has been urged to take preventive precautions.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, said, "This is the first case in the state and the government is monitoring the situation very carefully. Our department is well prepared to handle it," According to a report.

According to the health authority, a 67-year-old man was infected with the Zika virus earlier this month in the Bavdhan region of Pune. The man is a Nashik native who arrived in Pune on November 6.

He arrived at Jahangir Hospital on November 16 with fever, cough, joint discomfort, and weariness, and was confirmed with Zika at a private laboratory on November 18. According to the health department, the patient is clinically stable and has no complications.

The Maharashtra Health Department stated in the same month, "A Zika virus case has been detected in Maharashtra. A 67-year-old male patient was discovered in Bavdhan Pune city; he is originally from Nashik and arrived in Pune on November 6, having previously been to Surat on October 22. On November 30, the National Institute of Virology verified his Zika virus infection. The patient is currently clinically stable and has no problems."

To prevent future outbreaks, an entomological study of the Zika virus is being conducted across Pune.

Following the 2016 epidemic in Brazil, Zika virus (ZIKV) disease (ZVD) is regarded as one of the major public health concerns.

This disease is caused by a virus that is largely spread by the Aedes mosquito, which bites throughout the day, and symptoms include moderate fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint discomfort, malaise, or a headache.

A mosquito-borne flavivirus has been linked to an increase in the occurrence of microcephaly, congenital Zika disease, and Guillain-Barre syndrome.

Several outbreaks of ZVD have been documented from Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Islands since its discovery in the Zika woodland of Uganda in 1947.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 10:55 [IST]