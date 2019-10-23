  • search
Elections 2019

    Engineering jobs: BEL jobs for engineers announced, 19 vacancies for BE/Btech graduates

    By Vishal S
    |

    Bengaluru, Oct 23: BEL notification inviting applications to fill up 19 engineering vacancies is out on the official website and the online application for these Bharat Electronics Limited or BEL engineering jobs began today (October 23). BEL recruitment process these 19 openings for BE/Btech graduates involves written test and interview.

    Out of the total 19 BEL Engineering vacancies, 13 openings are for Electronics & Communication engineers and 6 for the Mechanical Engineers. Last date to apply for these Engineering Jobs in PSU is November 2, 2019. The mode of application is online and link to apply for these jobs is given below.

    BEL engineering jobs
    BEL engineering jobs apply online link: Click Here

    BEL recruitment 2019 - Download notification for 19 engineering jobs: Click Here

    [ITI Jobs: BEL jobs ITI Apprentices walk-in interview on Sep 29; BEL recruitment 2019 notification]

    How to apply for BEL engineering jobs:

    • Visit www.bel-india.in.
    • Go to careers section.
    • Find this sub-heading in the table "Requirement of Contract Engineers for EW&A SBU".
    • Here, there is a link to download official notification. Download the pdf file and read instructions.
    • Copy and paste the URL given below in the browser's address bar - http://bghr-recruitment.com/Applform_CMT.aspx?pid=208
    • A window will open which will ask for basic information like mobile number, e-mail id, name, address etc.
    • Fill up basic information and register.
    • You will get a new UN and password.
    • Login through user-id provided by the portal.
    • Fill the detailed application from.

