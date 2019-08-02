  • search
    ECIL Scientific Assistant jobs for Diploma Holders; ECIL walk-in-interview address, time, date

    Bengaluru, Aug 02: ECIL walk-in-interview for 8 Scientific Assistant job openings is on August 3, 2019, in Hubli, Karnataka. The address and time of ECIL walk-in-interview is given below. ECIL Scientific Assistant jobs require one year work experience post completion of diploma.

    These Scientific Assistant jobs are for Diploma Holders and ECIL recruitment notification for 8 vacancies is out on official ECIL website.

    Download ECIL official notification for Scientific Assistant vacancies- Click Here

    ECIL application form for Scientific Assistant vacancies: Click Here

    ECIL Scientific Assistant jobs walk-in-interview address, time, documents needed:

    • Download application form from above given link or official ECIL website
    • Take a printout and fill up the form by entering basic details, educational qualifications and work experience details. Affix a passport size photo.
    • Carry duly filled in application along with all original certificates in support of date of birth, qualification, experience and caste etc.
    • Attend written test / practical test between 09:30 hrs. to 12:00 hrs. at the below given address on 03-Aug-2019:

    ECIL interview address:

    Mantra Residency, Opposite Basava Vana, Near old Bus stand, Hubli, Karnataka 580020.

    Story first published: Friday, August 2, 2019, 6:20 [IST]
