ECIL Scientific Assistant jobs for Diploma Holders; ECIL walk-in-interview address, time, date

Bengaluru, Aug 02: ECIL walk-in-interview for 8 Scientific Assistant job openings is on August 3, 2019, in Hubli, Karnataka. The address and time of ECIL walk-in-interview is given below. ECIL Scientific Assistant jobs require one year work experience post completion of diploma.

These Scientific Assistant jobs are for Diploma Holders and ECIL recruitment notification for 8 vacancies is out on official ECIL website.

Download ECIL official notification for Scientific Assistant vacancies- Click Here

ECIL application form for Scientific Assistant vacancies: Click Here

ECIL Scientific Assistant jobs walk-in-interview address, time, documents needed:

Download application form from above given link or official ECIL website

Take a printout and fill up the form by entering basic details, educational qualifications and work experience details. Affix a passport size photo.

Carry duly filled in application along with all original certificates in support of date of birth, qualification, experience and caste etc.

Attend written test / practical test between 09:30 hrs. to 12:00 hrs. at the below given address on 03-Aug-2019:

ECIL interview address:

Mantra Residency, Opposite Basava Vana, Near old Bus stand, Hubli, Karnataka 580020.